A dog died in its kennel after lightning struck a rural Te Puke property this morning, bringing down a tree.

Te Puke firefighters were called to the house on No. 3 Rd at 5am to a report of a smell of electrical burning.

Fire and Emergency northern communications shift commander Scott Osmond said they arrived to find a tree had been struck by lightning and had fallen into the corner of the house, damaging it.

Firefighter Tupaea Rolleston said they evacuated the house while they checked the electrical system with a thermal imaging camera.

Nothing was amiss and the family were allowed back in.

Sadly, however, they found a dog had been electrocuted in its kennel, Rolleston said.

"It was devastating for the family."

Osmond said lighting strikes from the dawn thunderstorm also set off fire alarms in several commercial and public buildings around the Western Bay of Plenty.

Firefighters from Tauranga and Mount Maunganui were sent to check the buildings.

Meanwhile, firefighters in Waihi have received multiple callouts for flooded homes.

Reports are also coming in of flooding on Pyes Pa Rd.

So far today Tauranga has received 56.8mm of rain, on top of 28.8mm yesterday, according to the Metservice.

A severe weather warning remains in place for the Bay of Plenty and Coromandel Peninsula this morning, with rain expected to persist throughout today.