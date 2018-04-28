Rotorua has awoken to a drenched city with rising flood waters stranding some people in their homes.

Te Ngae Rd and Iles Rd. Posted by Rotorua Daily Post on Saturday, 28 April 2018

A police car that went to Bryon Grove on the eastern suburbs of Rotorua for a family harm incident became stranded on the street.

A resident said another police car arrived and pushed the stuck police car out. Both police cars were now blocking the street to stop other vehicles going in.

Residents on Byron Grove said the flood waters in the culdesac were so high, they were unable to leave their homes.

Nathan Fletcher said the flooding at the QE Health entrance as "shocking". Photo/Nathan Fletcher

A statement on the Rotorua Lakes Council website said heavy rainfall in Rotorua this morning had caused flooding in Hamurana and widespread surface flooding in parts of the city.

"The area in and around Te Waerenga Road, Hamuranga, is under water and a couple of driveways have been damaged but residents report they are okay although they are concerned about the potential for the flooding to worsen.

"Fulton Hogan and Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) crews are in the area. Civil defence staff are on standby and closely monitoring the situation."

Hamurana resident Renee Goldbert said every time they have a torrential downpour they get the outflow from the Kamai's the way they have today. Photo/Renee Goldbert

A tree was reported down across much of Hamurana Road this morning and surface flooding has been reported around the district including Te Ngae Road, Victoria Street, Pukehangi Road, Fryer Road, Ford Road and Western Heights.

"The Council call centre has been busy taking calls this morning. We will provide updates as/when we are able to provide updated information," the statement said.

Te Ngae Rd and Iles Rd intersection. Photo/Ben Fraser

While some residents deal with the flooding Jenni McGowan and her family are making the most of the stormy day.

"The weather here in Ngongotaha is pretty grim," she said.

"We were watching the rain from out the window and my almost 4-year-old mentioned splashing in muddy puddles like Peppa pig, so we did and we had a blast!"

McGowan said Thomas, 3 and Mason, 1, were out splashing in the puddles for almost an hour before coming back in for a "nice warm shower".

"My plans for the rest of the day will be to try and dry all the washing and cook a meal for my friends."

According to the MetService, the rain is to continue today but will ease tonight.

How to stay stafe and dry:

• Weather forecasts and forecast updates can be viewed online at www.metservice.com.

• The public is advised to avoid any unnecessary travel and for those on the roads to take extra care - drive to the conditions, take it slow and use headlights to help with visibility.

• Call the Council on 07-348 4199 if you need assistance or to report flooding, slips, treefalls or other weather-related issues.