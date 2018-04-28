A father and daughter have been found safe and well after a search near Great Barrier Island.

Police say the pair have been located

Earlier, it had been confirmed the father, aged 42, from Great Barrier Island, and his 17-year-old daughter were on the missing boat.

It had failed to return from a fishing contest on Friday.

Senior Constable Peter Comer this morning said he remained hopeful that the pair are safe and well, saying they could have sheltered up in a bay somewhere.

He said a Coastguard Cessna aircraft had begun a search this morning, the police Eagle helicopter was doing a shoreline search for any debris and police are discussing with the Air Force if they can provide an aircraft.

The search area is huge, and it would take about nine hours to get the job done with one aircraft, Comer said.

Given the size of the search area, a seaborne search would be futile, he said.

The missing boat is an older style white timber launch with a blue canopy. It is 26 feet, or 8m, long. The boat had life jackets.

"Obviously the family want to go out there are look. Friends and family on Great Barrier want to go out there and look," Comer said.

The boat was reported missing from Tryphena yesterday.

The Coastguard says the weather is improving, after severe winds forced yesterday's search for the pair to be called off.

Great Barrier Island locals say they are "gutted" the pair are missing.

A staff member at the Carruch Irish Pub said "we're an island community, we're all part of a big family here.

"This is something that affects us all."

He said it was a "nasty day to be out on a boat" yesterday.

Izzy Fordham, chair of the Great Barrier Island Local Board, said everyone was very concerned and "at this stage our thoughts are with the family".

She said the missing man was a "great guy" and like most people on the island, a keen fisherman.

There were lots of little bays and nooks and crannies on the west side of the island where the missing boat could find refuge and which the skipper was familiar with, Fordham said, "and we just hope everything is going to alright".

Senior Constable Kevin Stone with the Auckland Police Maritime Unit said the pair were not technically missing as of Saturday evening, only overdue.

"They're not technically in distress, they're just reported as overdue . . . they haven't put any distress or emergency callout on the vessel themselves.

"The guy, as I understand it, he's a pretty good mariner, he knows the area pretty well."

Stone said it was possible the pair had got their dates mixed up and not realised when they were due back for the end of the competition.

"We're just kind of waiting to see if they show up during the weigh-in period."

The unit went out to search for them in the afternoon, but it was like searching for a needle in a haystack, he said.

Great Barrier resident Jeff Cleave said the weather conditions on Friday were terrible.

"It was very hard-blowing from the north, northeast. It was that bad it blew off a section of our roof. The wind was way up," he said.

On Friday, Cleave said, his brother came over from Auckland for a visit with a couple of mates by boat in big seas and he was seasick.

Great Barrier Island is 100km northeast of Auckland. At the 2013 Census it had a population of 939.

A police spokeswoman on Saturday said the boat left Tryphena after a fishing competition on Friday and failed to make contact with friends or family who were expecting a call at 5pm.

"We were notified at 11.45am today that a boat with two people on board was overdue," she said on Saturday.

She said the Auckland police launch was yesterday searching the area around Great Barrier Island in heavy seas.

Coastguard spokeswoman Georgie Smith said police had asked Coastguard to support the search but they were unable to do so because of the weather.

"The severe winds are such that at this stage we are not prepared to put people into the search. The safety of our people is paramount," she said on Saturday.

"Our Coastguard Air patrol has been unable to fly due to the weather conditions. We have volunteers on standby ready to help."