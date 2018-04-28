A 6-year-old boy reported missing in Wellington tonight has been found, police say.

Mapaku, who is hearing impaired and unable to communicate verbally, disappeared from his home in Rangituhi Cres, Takapuwahia, in Porirua.

In an update on their Facebook page, Wellington District Police said about 10.30pm he had been found.

"We are very pleased to report that the 6-year-old boy reported missing in Takupuwahia has been found safe and well with a family member."

The boy had been reported missing by his family at 8.45pm.

