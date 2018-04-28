A rescue is underway for a person who came to the aid of a dog down a cliff and now need help themselves.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to Skudders Rd in Kotemaori, south of Wairoa, at 6.50pm.

"It sounds like a dog went over the edge, and someone went down via a rope to rescue the dog, but the person/persons holding the rope were unable to get them back up again."

The person is not believed to be in danger, she said.

"There shouldn't be an issue getting them up once there is a bit more manpower on scene."

Police, fire and ambulance officers were at the scene.