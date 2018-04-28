An Auckland service station has been held up by an armed intruder tonight, police say.

A police spokeswoman said they were called at 6.53pm to the GAS service station on Dominion Rd in Mt Eden.

No one was hurt, but a worker reported an armed man had demanded cash from the till.

The spokeswoman was not able to share either a description of the man, say what type of weapon he allegedly used or how much cash was given.

She did not know if the employee was a man or a woman but said the person was the only occupant of the service station at the time of the incident.

Police are at the scene.

There was no answer when the Herald attempted to call the service station.

There has been an increased police and Government focus on prevention of armed robberies at businesses such as service stations, liquor stores and dairies, following a spate of violent incidents.

The previous National Government implemented a $1.8 million security fund for crime-hit dairies last year.

Following the change of Government in October, new police minister Stuart Nash promised the Labour and New Zealand First coalition Government was taking the crimes "very seriously".