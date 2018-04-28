Areas of Mamaku and Te Ngae are currently without power.

According to the Unison outages website about 480 customers in Mamaku and 80 customers in Te Ngae, including Gee Rd, Lancewood Pl, Maple Grove, Pohutukawa Dr, Robinson Ave, and Te Ngae Rd, are without power.

Unison spokesman Danny Gough said the Te Ngae outage was due to a cracked insulator on a power pole and teams were currently out replacing it.

Power should be back on within half an hour in that area.

Gough said teams were also in Mamaku trying to find the cause of the outage there but said it will most likely be a downed branch on the lines.

Gough said Mamaku customers would be switched onto other feeders so power would hopefully be on shortly.