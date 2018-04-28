A man wanted by police in relation to a serious assault is missing in the Waikato River.

Police are searching for the 36-year-old, who fled officers in Hamilton last night.

A police dog tracked him to the edge of the Waikato River, near the Cobham Bridge.

The river and its banks were searched using the police boat and Eagle helicopter and about an hour later, the man was spotted in the water but disappeared before police could reach him.

The man ran from police when they arrived at a property on Montgomery Cres about 11pm.

Police had been looking for him in relation to a serious assault on a 26-year-old woman earlier yesterday evening.

The man was also wanted on other matters, police said.

Police said they would not be releasing his name at this stage and are liaising with his family.

The injured woman remains in hospital and police are continuing to search for the man.

Police said they would provide an update later today.