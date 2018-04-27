Police are seeking the driver of a white van who was approached by a man wielding a tyre iron.

The incident happened on near Te Atatu off-ramp of Auckland's Northwestern Motorway about 3.50am yesterday.

The man with the tyre iron has been arrested, but police want to speak to the driver he approached and a witness who was travelling in a 4WD ute.

Police want to speak to the driver of this ute, who they believe may have witnessed an incident involving a man wielding a tyre iron. Photo / NZ Police

The area near where an incident involving a man wielding a tyre iron happened. Image / Google Maps

Police urged anyone with information about the incident to call their local station or message the Police Facebook page, quoting event P033307283.