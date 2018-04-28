A village of cabins near the beach has been set up in Kaikoura to provide residents with temporary accommodation as they repair or rebuild their quake-damaged homes.

But they come at a cost - $225 per week rent and a bond of $450.

More than 50 households have applied to stay in the units so far, but Jenny Salesa, Associate Minister of Housing and Urban Development, said the long wait list shouldn't discourage others from applying.

Salesa opened the seven-unit Kaikōura Housing Recovery Temporary Accommodation Village on Beach Rd today. It is expected to operate until June 30, 2020.

Each two-bedroom unit is self-contained with a deck, a small fenced yard and sealed driveway. The walls, roof and floors are insulated and the windows and door are double glazed.

Salesa said the units would be a "home away from home" for homeowners and tenants who couldn't live in their homes because of damage caused by the November 2016 earthquake.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment's (MBIE) Temporary Accommodation Service (TAS) received more than 440 registrations for temporary accommodation - about half of which were from Kaikoura residents - after the disaster.

"This is an important step for Kaikoura's recovery, allowing people to stay connected with their community during their rebuild, where they might otherwise have had to move away from the area to find suitable accommodation," said Salesa.

Kaikoura District Mayor Winston Gray said the region had had a severe shortage of undamaged houses since the quake.

"We are excited to see this temporary village becoming operational. It will prove extremely helpful in assisting residents in our community to progress their personal housing rebuild and get back to normality."

A plan of Kaikōura's Temporary Accommodation Village. Photo / Supplied

Residents can bring their furry family members with them - as a general rule each household will be allowed to bring two pets, but this will be assessed on a case-by-case basis. They will need to comply with all council animal control rules and dogs must be registered.

The tenancies will be structured like a private tenancy, using a Residential Tenancy Agreement.

Work and Income may be able to provide some applicants with financial assistance for the bond and some insurance companies may pay the bond and rent, depending on the policy.

MBIE's TAS provided the 12m x 3m portable units and paid for the infrastructure works, and Kaikoura District Council provided the Beach Rd land, and waived consenting fees.

To apply to stay at the Kaikōura Housing Recovery Village, go to www.temporaryaccommodation.mbie.govt.nz or phone 0508 754 163.