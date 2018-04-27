Hundreds of motorcycle and car headlights lit up Auckland's Northern Motorway last night as friends, family and fans travelled in convoy from the central city to Albany in honour of a social media star killed in a crash.

Johnny "Danger" Bennett, 29, died during a motorbike outing on Anzac Day.

About 500 people in 250 vehicles followed the route that Bennett took on his last journey to pay tribute to him, organisers said.

The memorial ride began at 10pm.

Police said no major incidents occurred during the event.

Hours before it began, organiser James Inder warned participants not do anything stupid.

"There's going to be a s***load of cops out so if you do something stupid you're going to get f***en done ... don't do anything stupid," he said in a Facebook post.

Police escorted the riders from Quay St to Northcote McDonald's. There, participants paused to reflect before continuing to Dairy Flat Rd, the scene of Bennett's crash.

The 80km/h speed limit at the scene had also been dropped to 50km/h for the event.

Earlier this week Bennett's brother, Wayne Bennett, posted on Facebook to confirm the death and thank the public for their support.

"Thanks everyone for your support in these tuff times. If you haven't heard by now my brother Johnny Danger Bennett passed away today on his Harley doing what he loved doing," he wrote.

Johnny "Danger" Bennett, 29, of Takapuna, was killed in a motorbike crash. Photo / Facebook

The family had planned a trip to Thailand in a few days to mark their sister's 21st birthday, and that trip would go head but would also now celebrate Bennett's life.

Wayne Bennett said the family would also hold a memorial in a few weeks.

Former Prime Minister Sir John Key's son Max also acknowledged Bennett's death, sharing a number of photos of the pair together, as well as one with Sir John.

"Some absolutely shattering news today,'' Max Key wrote.

"You taught me how important it is to not take yourself too seriously and to live life to the fullest! Was so epic causing mischief with you and I hope you swig hard up there. RIP my friend.''

Footage of Bennett preparing for the ride was posted on social media just hours before his death.

Friend Carl King said he was with Bennett and several other motorcyclists as part of an Anzac Day rally.

He and several others tried to revive Bennett, he said.

Tributes left at the crash scene where Johnny Bennett, aka Johnny Danger died. Photograph / Michael Craig

Senior Sergeant Brett Henshaw said Bennett was riding north on the Dairy Flat Highway and crashed at the intersection of Hobson Rd and Dairy Flat Highway.

"Associates assisted initially and then emergency services including ambulance, fire and police attempted to revive the male but were unsuccessful."

Henshaw said the Bennett's death has been referred to the coroner.