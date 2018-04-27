A heartwarming Facebook post of a Waikato Hospital emergency department doctor holding a sleeping baby has attracted thousands of likes, shares and comments.

The post on Thursday on the hospital's Facebook page shows a photograph of Waikato District Health Board ED consultant Dr Muir Wallace holding a sleeping baby boy while carrying out his duties.

The caption reads: "Sometimes all you need is a hug".

The post by clinical nurse specialist Mike Haden-Jones at 8.48am says the update is not usual but Haden-Jones felt he had to share it.

"The older of the two featured in this picture is Muir - one of our ED consultants. The little guy was here with his mum and badly needed a snooze.

"Sadly his mum was unwell and needed some tests. I believe several people tried but Muir was the only one able to settle him.

"So for about an hour the other day our consultant in charge (of the entire ED) was most definitely multi-tasking. Just an example of the small kindnesses that happen every day that often go unnoticed."

Haden-Jones thanked the mother for giving permission to post the picture and wished her a speedy recovery.

In the comments underneath Wallace's wife, Jenny Wallace, said she was feeling "very proud".

The Waikato DHB duty nurse manager said it was "lovely for people to see a different side of the hospital for a change".

Waikato DHB has been in the spotlight since October when its chief executive Dr Nigel Murray resigned and was investigated for unexplained spending.

Another parent posted on the thread commending Wallace for his kindness when he treated her son the night before.

Cherie Smillie said: "This Dr [sic] is amazing. He looked after my son last night in kids place [sic] as he had a burnt face and needed anisthetic [sic] to make sure his eye was ok."

She said Wallace's humour kept her at ease along with step-by-step updates of her son's condition.

"Thank you Dr for all the kind work you and your team do. You really all are so over worked and under appreciated."

The page had almost 8000 followers and was helping to lift staff morale following the negative publicity over Murray, with the help of Haden-Jones' contributions.