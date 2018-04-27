A man is in hospital with a gunshot wound and another has been arrested after a row between neighbours.
The incident happened in Seddonville on the West Coast about 10pm yesterday.
A man was shot in the shoulder and taken to hospital.
Police have arrested a 57-year-old man and charged him with firearm offences.
Advertisement
Detective Sergeant Kirsten Norton said police would conduct a scene examination and make further inquiries today.
Police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the shooting.