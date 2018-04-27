His Facebook followers numbered 290,000, those who turned out tonight to say goodbye on the rural North Auckland road where he died numbered perhaps 1000.

They started their journey in Quay St, Central Auckland, these Johnny "Danger" Bennett fans united in their grief for the Auckland Harbour Bridge car-surfer turned social media star who died in an Anzac Day motorcycle crash.

James Inder was their leader - he set up the memorial ride expecting to only attract "50 or 60 friends and some people from the car scene".

He was wrong.

Just before 10pm he estimated 500 people in perhaps 250 vehicles had gathered on busy Quay St to follow a police escort halfway across Auckland to the rolling green hills 30 kilometres away where Bennett's life came to an end.

An hour and a half later Inder was at Dairy Flat, watching as vehicles continued to arrive at the scene, which was being carefully managed by police.

"I'm lost for words. The turnout was incredible ... when we left, the [traffic] train went on for so long."

A police spokeswoman said as of 11pm there had been no issues with the memorial ride.

Not everyone was celebrating the event.

Twitter user John Francis described a 20 minute road stoppage to let Johnny Danger fans through as "utter stupidity".

Inder estimated about 1000 people were already gathered at the crash scene - lit by floodlights erected by the fire service - by 11.15pm.

Once everyone had arrived he planned to speak, taking time to especially thank police and firefighters for their support.

"It wouldn't have gone down as well without their support."

Then some of Bennett's friends would share memories of the daredevil star.

Beyond that he wasn't sure, but he didn't want police and firefighters stuck at the scene for too long.

But for now, the focus was firmly on Bennett.

He would be pleased with how the ride had gone, Inder said.

"There's been nothing but good vibes here. It's the exact send-off Johnny would've wanted."