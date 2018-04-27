The organiser of a memorial ride for social media star Johnny "Danger" Bennett says around 500 people in perhaps 250 vehicles have gathered on Quay Street tonight.

"Good luck are if you are wanting to get a park ... it's insane," James Inder said.

There were good vibes and everyone was looking forward to travelling, lead by a police escort, from Central Auckland to Dairy Flat at 10pm.

Bennett, who has 290,000 followers on Facebook, died in a motorcycle crash at Dairy Flat, North Auckland, on Anzac Day.

Well, I can certainly hear the Johnny Danger memorial ride from ours. Motorbikes and police galore. #johnnydanger — adoxography_ (@adoxography_) April 27, 2018

He was stunned by the response to the memorial ride, Inder said.

"When I put it on Facebook I thought there'd be maybe 50 or 60 of my friends and some people from the car scene."