The organiser of a memorial ride for social media star Johnny "Danger" Bennett says around 500 people in perhaps 250 vehicles have gathered on Quay Street tonight.

"Good luck are if you are wanting to get a park ... it's insane," James Inder said.

Posted by Johnny Danger - Memorial Meet Live Feed on Friday, 27 April 2018

There were good vibes and everyone was looking forward to travelling, lead by a police escort, from Central Auckland to Dairy Flat at 10pm.

Bennett, who has 290,000 followers on Facebook, died in a motorcycle crash at Dairy Flat, North Auckland, on Anzac Day.

He was stunned by the response to the memorial ride, Inder said.

"When I put it on Facebook I thought there'd be maybe 50 or 60 of my friends and some people from the car scene."

The crash site of where Johnny Danger crashed his motorcycle and passed away, flooded by crowds of people. Source: Facebook / @Tony Dee / @ALCameno

