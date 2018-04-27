One of those behind a tribute ride tonight for social media star Johnny "Danger" Bennett, who was killed in a motorcycle crash this week, has warned the hundreds of potential participants not to do anything stupid.



Bennett died at Dairy Flat while on an Anzac Day motorcycle outing.

The popular daredevil, who has 290,000 followers on Facebook, rose to fame after a video of him car-surfing on the Auckland Harbour Bridge went global in 2015.

The outpouring of grief prompted fans to organise a tribute ride along leaving Quay St, in Central Auckland, at 10pm tonight and travelling 30km north to Dairy Flat.

As of 6.20pm, a total of 788 people had indicated on Facebook they planned to take

part. Another 1400 were interested.

Organiser James Inder posted a video to Facebook early this evening warning participants to behave.

"There's going to be a s***load of cops out so if you do something stupid you're going to get f***en done ... don't do anything stupid."

Tributes at the scene of Johnny "Danger" Bennett's crash this week. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Police had told him registration numbers would be taken and enforcement action taken later for law-breakers.

They had also promised a police escort for the riders from Quay St to the Northcote McDonald's.

There the riders would stop and tributes could be made by Bennett's friends before instructions for the continuation of the ride took place, Inder said.

Hobson Rd, off Dairy Flat Rd, would be blocked off for parking, he said.

The 80km/h speed limit at the scene had also been dropped to 50km/h for the event.

Waitemata road policing manager, Inspector Trevor Beggs, said in a statement that police had spoken with organisers.

"We will be monitoring this event to ensure the safety of those taking part and of other traffic in the area at the time.

"Police ask anyone taking part to make sure they drive in a safe manner and with consideration for others."

Auckland Transport spokesman Mark Hannan said police had asked them to monitor traffic.

"We will provide a green wave for traffic lights from Quay St to the motorway if police request that."