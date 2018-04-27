A woman has been charged with the murder of an Invercargill teenager last year.

Police today said they had arrested a 26-year-old woman in relation to the death of 19-year-old Jack McAllister (also known as Jade Fearn) in June last year.

McAllister died after being attacked at Stadium Southland on June 7.

Seven people - four men and three women ranging in age from 16-23 - were arrested last year in connection with the incident. Police said at the time that all seven were known to the victim

The woman has been charged with murder and will be appearing in Invercargill District Court this afternoon.

Police said inquiries were continuing.