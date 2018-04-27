The key to solving the disappearance of a beloved Cavoodle called Bowie might be finding the woman who unclipped her outside New Lynn Burger Fuel, and the people who walked past her while she did so.

Bowie, six months old, disappeared outside a New Lynn BurgerFuel on April 18 while her owner was getting a burger at 6.25pm.

Police this week released security footage of the pup being unclipped by a woman walking past.

Following a "tremendous" response to pleas for information Waitakere Police said today they are still keen to speak to the woman who unclipped Bowie, who is brown and wore a round gold tag.

Two people walked past as she did so and may have mistakenly believed the woman was Bowie's owner, Sergeant Matt Murray said this afternoon.

Despite the publicity surrounding the beloved pooch's vanishing, the dog is still outstanding.

"Attempts to locate Bowie have proven unsuccessful up to this point," Murray said.

"We are still very keen to speak to the woman in the CCTV footage, but also

the two people who walked past Bowie while she was being unclipped ...

"Those members of the public may have assumed the puppy belonged to the woman

unclipping her, but that does not appear to be the case.

"We encourage those two people to contact us as soon as possible as they would

be valuable witnesses for police."

Police also want to hear from the owner of a mid 1990s maroon Toyota Rav 4 parked on yellow lines near BurgerFuel at the time.

If you know where Bowie is or have any information that can help return

her, contact Sergeant Matt Murray on (09) 215 5676.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers

on 0800 555 111.

Bowie, a cross between a poodle and a Cavalier King Charles spaniel and who was named after singer David Bowie, has been a member of the family since Jo Hodge and Drew Pollock bought her just before Christmas, when she was 8 weeks old.

Pollock previously told the Herald that Hodge had turned her back on Bowie "for probably about 15 seconds" when she was snatched.