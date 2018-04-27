A five-month-old baby was found in a house raided by police this morning where methamphetamine, a sawn-off rifle, ammunition and utensils for consuming methamphetamine were also discovered.

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said a search warrant was carried out at a Woodhill house, near Whangarei today.

During the search of the house by officers a number of items were seized including a quantity of methamphetamine, a sawn-off rifle, various ammunition and utensils for methamphetamine use.

A baby was also at the property and Oranga Tamariki have been contacted.

"Police are obviously concerned when drugs and illegal firearms are present in the same household of a young infant," Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said.

"We know the harm methamphetamine causes in our community and we will continue to arrest those involved in this illegal and dangerous drug."

A male and a female, both 29, have been jointly charged with possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The male is scheduled to appear in the Whangarei District Court tomorrow and the female will appear next Wednesday.

It comes just two weeks after police raids in Kaiwaka uncovered a methamphetamine laboratory at a property where five children all younger than 12 were living.

One of the children was under 1 and police involved Oranga Tamariki in that case also, saying the children's safety and welfare was paramount.

Two properties in Kaiwaka were searched by police and Northland Armed Offenders Squad members at about 6am on April 12 and an Auckland-based clandestine laboratory team was called to help safely remove the drug lab in a shed about 100m from the house.

Police said other drug-making items were found in a car at the property.

A 31-year-old female faces two charges of supplying methamphetamine and 12 of offering to supply methamphetamine and one of supplying cannabis.

A 33-year-old male has been charged with manufacturing and possessing methamphetamine and possessing cannabis.

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity is urged to contact their local police station or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.