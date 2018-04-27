A Te Awamutu youth aid officer used a bit of nous to find those responsible for an early morning ram raid of a dairy.

Chocolates, lollies, chewing gum and cigarettes were taken in the 5.20am burglary of the Puniu Rd Dairy at 5.20pm today.

The group reversed the car to gain entry before stealing their loot and taking off, dumping the vehicle nearby.

Youth Aid Officer Scotty Miller had a strong suspicion as to who may have been involved and with help from his colleagues in Te Awamutu set about combing the streets for those involved.

Advertisement

In a post on the Waikato Police Facebook page, they soon found who they were after - four young boys hanging out in a nearby park.

"They are 13-15 years old and currently being spoken to. I am sure you will agree that this is some awesome work by team blue in getting this lot off the street before they continued their crime spree," police wrote on their Facebook page.