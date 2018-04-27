Footage has emerged of some of New Zealand's biggest celebrities and sporting stars performing Johnny "Danger" Bennett's famous Danger Swig.

Following Bennett's tragic death on Anzac Day, fans had created a compilation of the celebrities who publicly performed the Danger Swig as a salute to the daredevil.

The Danger Swig had taken over social media with some of New Zealand and Australia's biggest sporting stars "photobombing" live TV to promote Danger's signature move.

Former Prime Minister Sir John Key was in on the act when he Danger Swigged at Max Key's 21st birthday party in Parnell with Bennett in attendance.

All Black loose forward Elliott Dixon famously performed the Danger Swig on Sky Sport during an All Blacks Test when he was filmed sitting on the bench next to Aaron Smith.

During a television interview with Aaron Cruden, All Black flanker Sam Cane was seen in the background entering the shot, taking a swig of his water before subtly snapping his neck back and walking off.

Following Bennett's death, Jeremy Wells performed the Danger Swig on Seven Sharp to pay tribute to the trend-setter.

Fans of amateur stuntman Johnny Danger Bennett will salute him in style tonight in a memorial ride to the place he died on Anzac Day.

Hundreds of people on motorbikes and cars are expected to turn out to the event, organised just hours after news of the online personality's death in a crash on Wednesday afternoon.

Almost 300 people indicated on the event's Facebook page they would attend and more than 500 people said they were interested.

Those taking part will follow Bennett's last journey, meeting on Auckland's Quay St before riding to Dairy Flat, to the scene of the crash.

Fans around the globe will get together on May 12 to perform the Danger Swig.