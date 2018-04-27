Four teens have been charged after allegedly hitting a police officer in their car - lifting him off the ground - during an "incredibly dangerous" pursuit in Auckland overnight.

The fleeing driver drove straight at the officer, who was trying to set up road spikes, police said.

Police tried to stop a stolen Mazda Demio on the Southern Motorway about 3am but it fled.

It "was driving in a very reckless manner and then began travelling in the wrong direction on the motorway", police said.

Police stopped the chase when it became too dangerous and Eagle Helicopter monitored the car from above.

"At the Te Atatu interchange, the fleeing driver allegedly drove straight at a police officer who was attempting to deploy road spikes, striking the officer with the vehicle and lifting him off the ground.

"Remarkably, our officer suffered only minor injuries and is doing well despite being very shaken."

The vehicle stopped but a male got out of the car and tried to steal a van travelling in the opposite direction, assaulting the driver, police said.

Police chased the youth and Tasered him before he was arrested.

The Mazda driver, meanwhile, also drove off but was spiked near Patiki Rd on the Northwestern Motorway.

All three were taken into custody.

Police said four teens now face a variety of charges including:

An 18-year-old male has been charged with endangering transport, assault with intent to rob, theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated failing to stop, injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A 17-year-old male has been charged with endangering transport, assault with intent to rob, resisting arrest, unlawfully gets into motor vehicle, assault with a weapon, injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of instruments for conversion.

A 15-year-old male has been charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

A 13-year-old male has been referred to Police Youth Aid.

The 17 and 18-year-olds are expected to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

The 15-year-old will appear in the Auckland Youth Court.

Police have asked the driver of the van the offenders attempted to steal to contact Sergeant Craig Cartwright on 027 668 3669.

Avondale area commander Inspector Grant Tetzlaff said it was lucky no one was seriously injured.

"This behaviour is reckless, dangerous and, quite frankly, those involved were putting lives of innocent members of our community in danger, as well as our staff."

"Our staff do not deserve to be driven into. This is absolutely appalling and I am sure that our community will join police in condemning this type of behaviour."