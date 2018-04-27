The sound of dozens of roaring engines and clouds of smoke set upon Dairy Flat this morning as friends, family and fans of stuntman Johnny "Danger" Bennett escorted his body to a funeral home.

Bennett died in a motorcycle crash on the Dairy Flat Highway in Lucas Heights, Albany, about 2.30pm on Wednesday.

Since then a huge outpouring of tributes have gathered online for the man who was most famously known for being a self-proclaimed daredevil and social media personality.

Johnny Bennett aka Johnny Danger with his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Photo / Facebook

This morning over 50 people gathered on Harley Davidsons and in cars to escort Bennett's body to a funeral home in Albany.

The convoy of riders reportedly shocked the area, with videos emerging online of queues of bikes lining the streets, later convening at the crash site.

A live stream of the ride shows dozens of people standing road-side on the Dairy Flat Highway, with mourners drinking beer, hugging and finding solace in stories of their "big hearted" mate.

Another ride is planned tonight, with Bennett's final memorial ride set to leave from Quay St in central Auckland at 10pm.

Ridealong event from Auckland CBD to Dairy Flat this evening in memory of Johnny Bennett - aka Johnny Danger - who died in a motorcycle crash. Source: North Shore, Rodney & West Auckland Police

North Shore Police issued a statement this afternoon saying they would be monitoring the ride to manage traffic and ensure riders and other members of the public are safe on the roads.

Police said some traffic congestion was expected due to the event.