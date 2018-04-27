Military veterans were furious after the New Zealand national anthem was left out during an Anzac Day service.

The official RSL memorial service at Surfers Paradise on Queensland's Gold Coast skipped the New Zealand national anthem.

Veteran Gary Hodges, who served in the New Zealand Army for 11 years, told Seven News he was outraged his national anthem was not played.

"Insulted, just unbelievable, words can't describe my emotions," he said.

The veteran asked the president of the Surfers Paradise RSL to ask why the New Zealand anthem was not played but wasn't given an explanation.

Club president Ross Eastgate later said they skipped the NZ anthem "to save time".

"This is an Australian service in Australia," he said.

"The idea is to keep our service as short and as focused as possible."

Veterans and service-goers took to Facebook to express their disappointment, calling it a "stuff up of epic proportions".

"A total slap in the face to any Kiwi who fought alongside our Aussie diggers," a Facebook user said.

The RSL has now said the New Zealand anthem will definitely be played next year.

A statement was posted on the Surfers Paradise RSL Facebook page further explaining the decision.

"The reason that the NZ National Anthem was not sung at our Anzac Day services was that it is not correct Australian ceremonial protocol," the statement read.

"The Australian National Anthem is not generally played at NZ ANZAC Day services.

"The Club would be grateful for a New Zealander or a group of New Zealanders to lead us in singing the NZ National Anthem at the Dawn Service next year."