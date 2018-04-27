An armed robber held up an Ashburton Dairy and fled with cash last night.

Ashburton sub-area commander Senior Sergeant Philip Dean said a man entered the Ashburton Discount Dairy on Alford Forest Rd about 8.20pm armed with a long-barrelled firearm.

He threatened a staff member and stole cash, then fled on foot along Clark St.

Police have released a picture that shows a man with silver tape or a mask over his face and wearing an orange hi-vis top over blue clothing.

Advertisement

Anyone who recognises the man or noticed anything suspicious at the time is urged to phone police on (03) 307 8400, quoting file number 180427/3253.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.