A farmer in northern Hawke's Bay has sustained multiple injuries after a quad bike accident this morning.

The Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter flew to the rural property north west of Frasertown where the 29-year-old had suffered pelvis and hip injuries after his farm bike rolled down steep farm terrain.

He was stabilised at the scene by St John Paramedics then flown to Hawke's Bay Hospital for further treatment.

His current condition is unknown.