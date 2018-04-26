The family of one of two men killed in a Papatoetoe bus crash are seeking answers after two weeks have gone by without a word from the bus company.

Taylor Charles King, 23, and Jeremy Tokotai Kaukasi, 34, were hit by a bus in Papatoetoe on April 14 and died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Serious Crash Unit and is expected to take some time.

Kaukasi's sister-in-law Joelean Hancy told the Herald family were still coming to terms with what happened, but knew little about the circumstances of the deaths.

"At the moment all we have been told is that police are doing their investigation, but in saying that we have not heard anything from the bus company," she said.

"There has been no apology, condolences or flowers sent. They haven't contacted us and there seems to be no sympathy."

She said all the family knew was that both men had been hit by a bus operated by Go Bus Transport Ltd.

"It happened on April 14, and we have heard nothing.

"Everything the bus company has said is about the driver and getting her help, but they are not thinking about what we are going through.

"Two lives were taken away and we have been left with big heartache, but questions are not being answered."

She said the family expected more from the bus company.

Taylor King and Jeremy Kaukasi both worked for Altus Enterprises, a social enterprise that employs almost 200 people with disabilities. Photo / Altus Enterprises

"From the night he died or the next day, we expected someone to be at the door.

"We would like to see some kind of remorse. We don't know if they are sorry and what they are thinking. Do they care that we are hurting like this?"

Hancy said family had returned to the scene of the crash many times.

"We have replayed it over in our minds."

Police had indicated the investigation could take up to three months, so family were now looking to speak to witnesses themselves.

"We would like witnesses to come forward so we can get some sort of closure on what has happened.

"We need someone to talk to us and reassure us. We just want answers and we are not getting them," she said.

"I am begging people to come forward who were there. I know the police have already spoken to them, but the family would like to meet up and talk about it."

Four days after Kaukasi's funeral, Hancy said the family had tried to remain strong and give him a good send-off.

"Now that we have laid him to rest, the emotions are skyrocketing. We are still coming to terms with it.

"I think because it was out of nowhere, and an unexpected accident, it makes it harder."

The scene of a bus crash resulting in the fatalities of two pedestrians on the corner of Puhinui Rd and Wyllie Rd in Papatoetoe, Auckland. Photo / Jason Oxenham

She said her brother-in-law was a loving, humble guy, who always put others first.

"He was a loving uncle. He lived with me and was always involved with my kid's school activities; picking them up and dropping them off. He just had a passion for kids.

"We miss him so much. It is going to be hard getting back into a routine once school starts because he played a huge part," she said.

"This feeling is a strange feeling that I have never felt before. I feel like I have a huge gaping hole in my stomach. He is going to be really missed."

Go Bus chief executive Calum Haslop said contacting the families would be a priority as soon as they have had clearance from the police.

"Words cannot begin to express our sorrow to the families of those who lost their lives.

"As you will appreciate this is still an active police investigation and we continue to co-operate fully with police as they try to determine exactly what happened," he said.

"Immediately after the accident we made attempts to obtain contact details for the families of both men to offer our sympathies and sincere condolences directly to them. However, we were advised by the police against any such approach or trying to contact the families in any way."

Haslop said as inquiries were still ongoing, they have respected those instructions.

"While we have not yet been able to speak directly to any family members, our thoughts and prayers are with them.

"Contacting the families will be a priority for us, as soon as we have had clearance from the police."

Bus collides with pedestrians

The two pedestrians were hit by the 380 Airporter bus at the intersection of Wyllie and Puhinui Rds about 7pm on April 14.

A man working at Choice Takeaways said the men, who worked together at Altus Enterprises, had just bought food from there, before they crossed Wyllie Rd.

Seconds later a bus turning left off Puhinui Rd hit them.

Three passengers on the bus at the time of the crash were not injured.

The bus driver has been stood down while the investigation is under way and is being support by Go Bus.

A police spokesman said this morning that the Serious Crash Unit investigation is ongoing.