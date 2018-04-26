A man who raped a 13-year-old girl in the back of his car after offering her a lift home was on bail for sexual offending at the time.

Satyam Chetty appeared at the Auckland High Court from prison this morning and was jailed for a total of 10 years for the two offences.

He had previously pleaded guilty to rape.



In April 2016, Chetty, who was 41 at the time, offered a 13-year-old a lift home after seeing her on the side of the road near a mall in Manukau, the court heard.

He then drove her to a nearby park, climbed into the back seat with her and raped her.

Justice Venning told the court the girl tried to make him stop but could not get out of the car or fend him off.

Chetty then drove the girl back to the mall, where she called police.

At the time Chetty had been on bail for similar offending.

In 2014 he had offered a lift home to two women he met while drinking in town, before leaving one at a petrol station and sexually violating the other in his car at a nearby supermarket carpark while she was unconscious.

He was jailed for that crime and Justice Venning today added three years and two months to his jail term.

He will be in prison until July 2026.

The now 43-year-old father of two's "predatory conduct" was serious but uncharacteristic, opportunistic and could likely be improved with rehabilitation in prison, Justice Venning told the court.

Chetty had shown willingness to engage with rehabilitation treatment.