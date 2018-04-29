A mother who has weeks to spend with her newborn baby wants to thank the public for their generosity and messages of support.

Three weeks ago doctors told Diana Sevealii, 36, she had stage four cervical cancer and "weeks to live".

The new mum spoke about the health battles that both she and her daughter Brooklyn – who was born with a heart defect - face in last weekend's Herald on Sunday.

Over the past week almost $30,000 has been donated to a Givealittle page set up to assist with their care and treatment.

"It has been amazing. I am overwhelmed," Sevealii said of the response.

"Thank you very much for your love and kindness. Brooklyn and I really appreciate your nice messages and words of encouragement . We are truly grateful to you all at this especially difficult time . God bless."

Brooklyn was transferred to Wellington's neonatal intensive care unit last week where she is recovering from a heart operation.

It's hoped she will be home with her mum early next week.

Brooklyn, was born on March 2 with Tretology of Fallot , a common heart condition in premature babies. The 2 month-old baby will need open heart surgery in six months' time.

"They are monitoring her breathing over the next few days. She only weighs 3 kilos and needs to grow more. And she has to be able to feed as much as she can with a bottle and not with a tube - so she can go home" said Sevealii.

Sevealii has refused chemotherapy treatment, opting for natural remedies. She wants more "quality time" cuddling Brooklyn without feeling "ill".

Last week the new mother said she wasn't feeling "too flash. My back is in a lot of pain".

Annie Cunningham, a former nurse and a family worker from Heart Kids – the organisation which is supporting the family - said Sevealii has "deteriorated" in the last few days.

"The problem is the cancer is in her lungs so she is coughing all the time so what normally happens is you end up with fluid in your lungs."

"Diana can barely walk and even talking is tiring for her and at times she has been too weak to visit Brooklyn. Now she's on even stronger pain medication and not sleeping- she is very restless and in utter agony".

Three weeks ago Cunningham found a three-bedroom home for Sevealii, Brooklyn and her extended family. Heart Kids is a charity that helps children like Brooklyn who are born with a congenital heart defect.

"Diana has touched me especially because she is such an incredibly beautiful person. I lost my dad young so I know how important it is for Brooklyn to have memories of his mother. She's a young mum dying of cancer and it seems sad she won't be there to see Brooklyn grow up".

Sevealii is being looked after by her family in Porirua and can't wait for Brooklyn to come home.

"I am happy I am surrounded by good positive people encouraging me on the difficult days" she said. The thing I am looking forward to most of all is for Brooklyn to come home. Hopefully that will be next week. She has the biggest room - it's light, warm and full of love".

• Donate to Diana and Brooklyn's living and medical costs at: givealittle.co.nz/cause/di-and-brooklyn

• www.heartkids.org.nz