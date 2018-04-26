A group of Te Awamutu mates are receiving VIP treatment after their bus caught fire on the way to Anzac Day commemorations in Gallipoli.

Forty-five passengers were making their way from Izmir about five hours from Anzac Cove, when the engine on their bus started to smoke.

The local fire brigade was called but the bus was soon engulfed in flames.

Among them was Jamie Macdonald, James Hilhorst, Logan Parker, Cameron Weston and John Cudby - all from Te Awamutu.

Macdonald told the Te Awamutu Courier the bus was travelling up a long hill and struggling with the heavy load.

Advertisement

No passengers were injured but their luggage was incinerated.

"The fan belt snapped, causing it to overheat. I was sitting right at the back and told everyone to get the hell off the bus.

"I quickly ran back on the bus to get my passport and within minutes it was out of control."

The fire service was called but the bus was soon engulfed in flames.

No passengers were injured but their luggage was incinerated.

Macdonald said the group was being looked after by travel company Traveltalk, who had organised the Anzac tour.

"Traveltalk looked after us big time, putting us in five-star hotels, feeding us and clothing us."

He said they were VIPs to the Anzac Day commemorations and Traveltalk had been "paying for most of our stuff".