Police were last night still unable to release the name of a Hawke's Bay vegetable harvesting tragedy victim who this week became the latest fatality in New Zealand's most hazardous industry sector.

The death, now being investigated by both police and Government workplace health and safety agency WorkSafe New Zealand, happened when the 61-year-old man became trapped in a vegetable harvester at a property off State Highway 2 near Whakatu, between Hastings and Clive.

Police, St John Ambulance and Fire and Emergency services raced to the property after the incident was reported at 5.17pm on Monday but the man had died at the scene.

A WorkSafe inspector was also understood to have visited the scene during the evening, and agency staff confirmed yesterday an inquiry is continuing.

Further details were not available last night, other than that the man was not understood to be an employer.

Vegetable harvesting in Hawke's Bay currently involves mainly squash and beetroot crops, with possibly some tomatoes and potato lifting.

According to WorkSafe's website, there have been almost 60 workplace fatalities since the start of last year, more than a third in the agricultural sector. About 13 have involved vehicles or machinery, the four this year all being in the North Island.

It's also the fourth in the agricultural sector this year — all involving vehicles or machinery and just under half of last year's tally of nine workplace deaths in the sector.

It was the second this year involving vegetable harvesting, an Indian national having died when trapped in a potato harvester near Pukekohe on February 17.

WorkSafe was also expected to investigate an incident in which a 24-year-old man was injured when a tractor rolled on a Central Hawke's Bay farm yesterday.

Flown to hospital in Hastings after the incident, which was reported at 2.42pm on a property off State Highway 50 near Tikokino, the man was initially said to have a serious leg injury. He was last night in a stable condition in Hawke's Bay Hospital.

WorkSafe has confirmed another death on a Hawke's Bay rural property, a man's apparent fall from a farm bike near Ongaonga early last Friday morning, was considered a "medical event" rather than a workplace accident.

Meanwhile, police have released the name of a man who eight days ago became Hawke's Bay's latest road fatality, when two cars collided on State Highway 2 south of Norsewood shortly before 6.30am on April 19.

He was 65-year-old Coleman Junior Marsh, a coach driver, whose funeral was held yesterday.