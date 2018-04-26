The government is putting nearly $24 million into a new disability support system which will be trialled in MidCentral.

Minister for Disability Carmel Sepuloni says it will make it easier for disabled people to access the support they need.

The trial will start on October 1 and there's $23.8m funding for it over the next two years.

"The disability community has been calling for change for some time and this government is committed to making people's lives better," Sepuloni said today.

There are about 1600 disabled people in the MidCentral region which includes Palmerston North, Horowhenua, Otaki and Tararua districts.

The new system will feature:

• Being welcomed into the system and finding out information in multiple ways

• Access to a "connector" who will walk alongside disabled people and whanau to help them identify what they want in their lives, how to build their lives, and the supports available

• Easy to use information and processes

• Connected support across government

•Streamlined funding and allocation, including access to a personal budget to be used flexibly

• Capability funding for disabled people and whanau to build their skills

• Greater system accountability with disabled people and whanau involved in its governance.