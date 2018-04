One person is in a critical condition after being trapped in a two-car crash in South Auckland.

Traffic control is in place after the crash at the intersection of Karaka (SH22) and Burberry roads around 4.50pm.

UPDATE 5.45PM

The road is currently blocked. Please consider using an alternative route. ^MF https://t.co/HMRRhDekxQ — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) April 26, 2018

NZTA said the road was currently blocked and recommended using an alternative route.