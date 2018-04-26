Perhaps it was remorse.



Whatever the reason, a man who claims to have caused thousands of dollars of damage during a window-smashing spree did an unusual thing and dobbed himself in.

Police have confirmed a man was arrested after calling police early yesterday morning, saying he was responsible for smashing windows of two buildings in Patea.

Police were unable to provide more details of the man's motivations, but confirmed several windows were smashed at Patea Library Plus, forcing it to close for the day while remnants of glass were swept up and the panes were replaced. It is not yet known when it might re-open.

One sliding glass door was smashed at Patea Dairy and Food, forcing the owner Ritesh Patel to call in Smith and Smith from Hawera to remove and replace it.

"I noticed it in the morning at about 5.30. Prane came into open the shop for us and then he called me - me and my wife came in and there was glass everywhere," Patel said.

Ritesh Patel outside his dairy following the replacement of glass on his sliding door. Photo/ Lewis Gardner

"It was very worrying, it took three hours to replace it and it will cost us nearly $400."

Patel said the property was not entered.

"In two and a half years here, nothing like this has happened. I think they wanted to do damage only," he said.

"Sometimes we get vandalism here, but not this bad."

He said the incident had got him thinking about security.

He praised the Patea community.

"So many customers came in and said 'this is no good for our town' and one man was walking around, he was talking with me and told the police for us.

"It was good community support."