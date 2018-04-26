A driver found himself in a sticky situation when a trailer sheered away from his ute and its load of eight 300kg drums of honey hurtled down a bank.

The spill happened on State Highway 1 late yesterday morning as the northbound vehicle crossed the bridge near Waiomio Marae, south of Kawakawa.

The trailer veered across the opposite lane and plummeted down the bank, taking about 10m of wire fencing out on its way.

The trailer was damaged and the heavy drums battered and bent. The driver did not want to discuss the sticky situation with the Northern Advocate.

A tow truck winched out the trailer and its contents as a constant stream of traffic edged past the scene. Police were investigating.