At a place renowned for being the butt of many of Johnny Danger's jokes, hundreds of fans will gather to remember their idol.

Danger, whose real name is Johnny Bennett, died in a motorbike crash on the Dairy Flat Highway in Lucas Heights, Albany, about 2.30pm yesterday.

The stuntman and entertainer will be remembered by many of his fans as the "craziest man alive" and will be commemorated with a Paper Moon drive-by.

The restaurant and bar in Mairangi Bay featured in many of Danger's SnapChat videos where he would drive by mocking Paper Moon for no apparent reason.

Phat Kamp entertainment creative director, Chardé Heremaia, is hosting the event with Paper Moon.

She said details are yet to be confirmed but after posting the event on Facebook for about an hour more than 300 fans have shown interest.

"So I'm assuming it will be pretty big."

Heremaia said Danger was an idol to her and will not be forgotten.

"I've been doing social media for a few years and Johnny was someone I really looked up to," she said.

Heremaia admits when she first stumbled across Danger on YouTube she thought "he was an idiot".

"But for some reason I kept watching and realised he was actually a really cool guy. He gave all this money he raised to the Auckland City Mission once which I thought was cool."

Heremaia said after the Paper Moon drive-by, they will return to the bar for some drinks and showcase the best videos of Johnny Danger.

For up and coming details, visit this Facebook link.