Armed police who blocked off a Tauranga suburb today have made an arrest.

Officers and members of the Armed Offender Squad (AOS) targeted a property in Merivale about midday as part of a search warrant operation.

A police media communications spokeswoman said the incident involved a man wanted for violence-related offences and the AOS helped as a precaution.

Merivale Rd near Landview Rd was closed to the public as police carried out the operation.

The spokeswoman said a 33-year-old man was arrested without incident.