A glitch in electricity network provider Vector's outage app reveals personal details of its customers.

The glitch has made customers' names, email addresses, physical locations and phone numbers accessible to anyone who has downloaded the app, Stuff reported.

The Vector app allows customers to view an outage map, as well as report individual outages.

It came under scrutiny earlier this month when a monster storm knocked tens of thousands of Aucklanders off the grid.

According to a Stuff report, the app downloads the name, email, GPS, co-ordinates and other personal data related to every unresolved outage reported via the app.

But this information could also be accessed by anyone else with the app - if they use an http proxy server.

A reader who contacted Stuff found they were able to access 33,000 listings of Vector customers' details.

The person who got in touch with Stuff said the glitch targeted consumers when they were at their most vulnerable - without power, security alarms and lighting.

"Vector, through its negligence and mediocrity has provided the criminally inclined with a smorgasbord of opportunity," they said.

"Our agenda is simply to shine the light on this lack of basic competence at one of the country's most important infrastructure networks, to protect fellow citizens by exposing this abuse of consumer privacy and to ensure accountability by the perpetrators."

Vector's chief digital officer Nikhil Ravishankar told Stuff the company was aware of the problem.

"I should note that no customers' financial or banking information was held in the app, and the data breach has not compromised the security of our website, financial or electricity network systems.

"We are deeply sorry for this data breach, which comes as we are working to significantly improve our customers' information experience during an outage, which was a clear problem following the April 10 storm.

Ravishankar said work had already commenced to overhaul the Vector Outage App.

The app had been disabled in the meantime, until the company could have total confidence in customers' data.