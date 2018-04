Traffic is at a standstill in the central Auckland suburb of Parnell as firefighters work to contain a fire.

The fire broke out near Parnell Gallery shortly after midday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Paul Radden said the fire was in the roof of a 30 by 40 metre building.

"I would imagine there would be some traffic disruption as we have 8 crews in attendance," Radden said.

Advertisement

Parnell Road is closed at the moment from Newmarket to City direction. Try find alternative route #fire — Gareth Poley (@garethpoley) April 26, 2018

The fire service were notified of the blaze around midday, and arrived at the scene shortly after.