William Carey was an entertainer, and would sing and dance until every person in the room had a smile on their face.

He was a farmer, passionate diver, boyfriend, godfather, uncle, brother and son.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, the 22-year-old died after crashing his car in Matamata. No one else was in the car.

"We just want him to wake up and say it is all a joke," his eldest sister Sarah said.

"It is a joke he'd do - he had an awesome sense of humour.

"His smile was infectious. He had no shame, was an entertainer at heart and would sing and dance - it didn't matter where he was or who he was with, he just liked to put a smile on everyone's faces.

"It has absolutely shattered our world."

William Carey and his girlfriend Molly. Photo / supplied

William's mother Marise, father Grant, and sisters Sarah, Rebecca and Jessica, have gathered with other family and close friends, including his girlfriend Molly, at the family home in Paeroa since learning the tragic news.

"I was in Taupo, Dad was at work and Mum was at home," Sarah said.

"One of the other sisters was just out of Matamata and another was in Tauranga. By 2pm we were all together at home in Paeroa.

"We can't believe it is real. We are missing a piece of our puzzle, not having William at home with us. We liked to be together as much as we could be. We are a mess." ​

A Givealittle page has been set up to help the family with funeral costs. ​

William Carey with Riley, his pitbull-cross-staffy who passed away last year. Photo / supplied

William was an uncle to Sarah's 10-year-old son Alex, and godfather to the daughter of one of his best mates.

"He was the best uncle one could ever ask for."

He had been with his girlfriend Molly for 10 months.

"She is heartbroken, and has been with us since Saturday. We are a tight family."

William was the youngest in the family. "The baby," Sarah said.

He was born in Auckland, but the family grew up around the Thames, Coromandel and Hauraki areas.

"We moved around a lot, which was good in the end because William has friends all over the place.

"He was loved by many and touched so many people's lives. He was full of character and often known as the class clown or the life of the party."

He spent a lot of time travelling around the region visiting friends.

"He had more than 1200 Facebook friends, and he knew every single one of them. He was always on the go, visiting friends and family."

The family spent most of their upbringing in Paeroa and William attended Hauraki Plains College.

William Carey worked on a dairy farm. Here he is with one of his 'girls'. Photo / supplied

Growing up with three sisters meant he was subject to some special attention.

"Three sisters and a little brother – the poor boy. We dressed him up, made him weae costumes and makeup, but he had our back.

"He was like a big bro. We are all fairly short, so we'd call him our little bro, but he'd be like, 'No I'm bigger than you'.

"I went through a break-up not long ago and within half an hour of finding out, William was on my doorstep."

Growing up for the Careys was all about the beach.

"Anything to do with the beach. He spent 17 years of his life, every Easter and Christmas holidays, going up to Fletcher Bay at the top of the Coromandel camping.

"We pretty much grew up with fishing rods in our hands. We'd also spend a lot time on the rivers, going down on our boogie boards, camping antics."

He carried these early hobbies into his adult life, and was a passionate fisher and diver.

"He loved to get out and live life. If he wasn't on the farm he was out fishing or diving or just simply being our Wills, an entertainer at heart."

His mother got her scuba diving certificate last year, and went diving with him at Christmas.

He also loved rugby and played for several different teams as a winger.

Carey had worked as a dairy farmer for the past three to four years between Matamata and Tirau.

"He was a dedicated, hard worker. He liked that kind of work. He loved his girls, as he would say - his cows."

He wanted to own a dairy farm in the region he grew up in, near his friends and family, and also to own a boat.

"He wanted the boat so he could take his family out fishing and diving."

He also loved his dog Riley, a pitbull-staffy, and cat Miley.

Riley was killed last year.

"She was his rock, saved him heaps of times. Now they will be together again."

A funeral service will be held for William at Paeroa Elim Church, 77 Station Rd, Paeroa, on Saturday April 28, at 11am.