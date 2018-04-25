An Auckland man has hit the double jackpot after winning Lotto's first division twice in the same week, collecting a cool $666,666 in prize money.

The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, purchased two Lotto tickets with a mix of his lucky numbers during a regular grocery shop.

"Every few months I pick a new set of numbers to play on my Lotto tickets – just whatever numbers feel lucky to me at the time," he said.

However, he didn't know his numbers came up in early April, and for the next two weeks continued on his everyday life with the winning tickets tucked away in his wallet.

"I forgot all about the tickets. I had no idea the store had sold any big winners, let alone two, so the tickets really did get lost in my wallet until I spotted them when I paid for my groceries.

"I put the tickets under the self-checker as I left the store and up popped a message I'd never seen before. I didn't know what to think, so I went to the Lotto counter and handed them to the lady.

"When I saw the look on her face after she put them into the machine, I knew I'd won something good. But I couldn't believe it when she told me I'd won $333,333 – twice."

He was looking forward to deciding what to do next.

"I've always wanted to buy my own home, so I think that will be the first thing I do – 'homeowner' has a great ring to it."

The two winning tickets were sold at Countdown Mt Wellington for the Lotto draw on April 7.