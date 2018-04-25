National's transport spokesman Jami-Lee Ross is slamming the Government's Auckland new roads revelation as just a "re-announcement" National's plans.

"In the continuing saga of Labour re-announcing National policies, [Transport Minister Phil] Twyford's comments simply reaffirms what we said would happen in the August 2017," Ross said on Twitter.

"Except locals will pay 25c a litre more than they otherwise would have. And still whacked with a toll."

Funding for two big roading projects is being announced today - Penlink, providing connection between the Whangaparaoa Peninsula and the Northern Motorway and the other in Mill Rd in the south improving connections from Manukau through Takanini to Drury.

In another tweet, Ross said: "With Mill Rd, Twyford is talking up a big move, but reality is National was to designated (SIC) Mill Rd a four lane state highway and fully fund it."

He said today's Herald report showed Twyford saw it as a "poor cousin alternative", and suggested that Papakura constituents won't be happy.

"Twyford calls all our RONs [Roads of National Significance] gold plated highways with no planning. Now he's saying that Mill Road is a local road starved for funding. That was our reason for funding it as a state highway," Ross said in a third tweet.

"Can't have it both ways."