Police are looking to identify a robber that left a service station attendant traumatised on Wednesday after holding up the Dargaville store with a knife.



Police are appealing to the public for help to identify and locate the offender of an aggravated robbery at the Normanby Street Mobil service station at about 8.45pm on Anzac Day.

Detective Sergeant Jonathan Tier said a male offender has entered the service station and approached the cashiers area armed with a knife and demanded cash.

The sole attendant handed over cash and the offender then fled on foot toward Parore St.

The offender is described as male of average height and medium build. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and black 3/4-length pants or long shorts. His face was covered with yellow material.

"This incident has been traumatic for the victim, who was the sole attendant at the time," Tier said.

"Police need to apprehend this offender who needs to be held to account before further violent crimes are committed or members of our community are seriously injured."

Anyone who was in the vicinity around this time that saw anything suspicious or has information relating to this incident is asked to contact police.

If you know the identity of the offender please do not approach him, contact Detective Sergeant Jonathan Tier from Dargaville Police on 09 439 3400 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.