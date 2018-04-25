Stuntman and entertainer Johnny Danger died doing what he loved, his family say.



Danger, whose real name is Johnny Bennett, died in a motorbike crash on the Dairy Flat Highway in Lucas Heights, Albany, about 2.30pm yesterday.

Friends tried desperately to revive their injured mate but he could not be saved.

Many friends, family and fans of the social media personality have since described the man as an absolute legend, an inspirational trendsetter and one of a kind.

Advertisement

Bennett's brother, Wayne Bennett, posted on Facebook to confirm the death and thank the public for their support.

Thanks every1 for your support in these tuff times if you havent heard by now my brother Johnny Danger Bennett passed... Posted by Wayne Rhino Bennett on Wednesday, 25 April 2018

"Thanks everyone for your support in these tuff times. If you haven't heard by now my brother Johnny Danger Bennett passed away today on his Harley doing what he loved doing," he wrote.

The family had planned a Thailand trip in a few days to mark their sister's 21st birthday, and that trip would go head but would also now celebrate Bennett's life.

Wayne Bennett said the family would also hold a memorial in a few weeks.

Bennett, a self-proclaimed daredevil, was no stranger to danger. He famously appeared in court for riding on the roof of a taxi over Auckland's Harbour Bridge.

He amassed a vast social media following - his Facebook page had more than 290,000 followers - and he was a personality for MTV Australia.

Johnny Bennett aka Johnny Danger with his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Photo / Facebook.

He also ventured into the beer business producing "Danger Lager" and coining a drinking technique called the "Danger Swig".

He was also one of three directors in a company called Danger Party Bali, which organised stag and hen's parties as well as boat hires.

One social media tribute said Bennett had lived more in his short life than most live in their entire lives.

"You made the world a better place by providing laughter and smiles," another said.

Many tributes talked about Bennett's ability to bring life to any situation and put a smile on people's faces.

"Johnny was such a good spirit. He has influenced so many lives and his memory will be forever," one person said.

"You've always been in a world of your own living life to the fullest like no one else does," another wrote.

"In a world with so much hate and negativity you've made the world a better place over the years by making millions of people around the world smile and laugh by being yourself through your crazy antics and videos which is going to be deeply missed, my friend. The memories we have will last forever."

Bennett was also described as crazy, outrageous, having the best sense of humour and the biggest heart.

"Johnny was unorthodox in so many ways and that's what made his success special," one poster said.

Former Prime Minister Sir John Key's son Max also acknowledged Bennett's death, sharing a number of photos of the pair together, as well as one with Sir John.

"Some absolutely shattering news today,'' Max Key wrote.

"You taught me how important it is to not take yourself too seriously and to live life to the fullest! Was so epic causing mischief with you and I hope you swig hard up there. RIP my friend.''

Footage of Bennett preparing for the ride was posted on social media just hours before his death.

Friend Carl King said he was with Bennett and several other motorcyclists as part of an Anzac Day rally.

He and several others tried to revive Bennett, he said.

Senior Sergeant Brett Henshaw said Bennett was riding north on the Dairy Flat Highway and crashing at the intersection of Hobson Rd and Dairy Flat Highway.

"Associates assisted initially and then emergency services including ambulance, fire and police attempted to revive the male but were unsuccessful."

Henshaw said the Bennett's death has been referred to the coroner.