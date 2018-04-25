Stuntman and entertainer Johnny Bennett, aka Johnny Danger, who died in an Anzac Day motorcycle accident, has left behind of legacy of his daredevil acts.

Bennett was in a motorcycle crash yesterday in Luca Heights, Albany, after taking part in an organised Anzac Day ride.

Those who were first on the scene tried desperately to revive their injured mate but he could not be saved.

Bennett, a self-proclaimed dare devil, was no stranger to danger. He famously appeared in court for riding on the roof of a taxi over Auckland's Harbour Bridge.

Bennett was charged with creating a criminal nuisance by doing an unlawful act and appeared in court for the first time on Christmas Eve.

The car-surfing video - which went viral on social media and featured on international news sites - shows a man climbing out of the vehicle's passenger-side window and precariously clinging to the Reliable Cabs sign on the roof of the car.

Danger has amassed a vast social media following - his Facebook page has more than 290,000 followers following his antics and has also been taken onboard as a personality for MTV Australia.

He also ventured into the beer business with his short run as a beer baron with his "Danger Lager".

However, despite its popularity the beer was pulled from the shelves of Foodstuffs supermarkets, following a backlash online.

He was also known for his drinking technique called the "Danger Swinging", he even had former Prime Minister John Key and his son, Max Key doing it.

Prime minister of New Zealand, John Key danger swiging with me! Probably the best danger swig to date! What a pleasure! Cheers mate, Max Key up in there too 󾮗🏻󾮖🏻 Snapchat: dangerbeesknees Instagram: johnnydanger_nz Facebook: johnny danger Posted by Johnny danger on Sunday, 5 June 2016

But aside from taxi surfing, peddling beers and riding bikes, Bennett also dabbled in acting as well as event management.

Bennett was cast as part of Irvine's Pies for a social media campaign.

He was also one of three directors in a company called Danger Party Bali which organised stag and hen's parties as well as boat hires and off erred waiting staff

One thing that is not known is if he was the mystery rider of the Harley Davidson which was filmed doing a wheelie across the length of the Auckland Harbour Bridge. The footage was posted on Bennett's Instagram page.