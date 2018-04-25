Stuntman and entertainer Johnny Danger has reportedly died following a motorcycle accident this afternoon in Albany.

The death was one of two fatalities involving motorbikes across Auckland within 45 minutes.

It is understood Danger, whose real name is Johnny Bennett, died after a motorcycle crash in Lucas Heights, Albany.

Johnny Bennett, aka Johnny Danger, with his Harley Davidson in April. Photo / Facebook

Emergency services were called to the single vehicle crash on the Dairy Flat Highway at 2.34pm and one person died at the scene.

Advertisement

Police have blocked off the side of the Dairy Flat Highway where it meets Hobson Rd with road cones and diversions are in place.

Officers were carrying out an investigation of the scene, and looked to be focusing on a broken down section of a fence, leading into a gully off the Dairy Flat Highway.

A police spokesman said family of the deceased had been notified and were at the scene.

Family stood by and hugged as police lifted a body from a gully off Dairy Flat Rd.

Police have blocked off the corner of Hobson Rd and the Dairy Flat Highway. Photo / Dean Purcell

Close friend Julian Rivers-Smith told the Herald, Bennett "was one of the most loving and kind people I have ever met, my closest friend and it is very sad what has happened".

Social media personality Sams Life has taken to Facebook to acknowledge the death of his friend: "Rest easy Johnny Danger, lost for words."

Rest easy Johnny danger, lost for words 😭 Posted by Sams Life on Tuesday, 24 April 2018

Senior Sergeant Brett Henshaw said the deceased was a Northland man who had been travelling northbound on the Dairy Flat Highway on his motorcycle.

"He has come off the road, crashing at the intersection of Hobson Rd and Dairy Flat Highway.

"Associates assisted initially and then emergency services including ambulance, fire and police attempted to revive the male but were unsuccessful."

Henshaw said the matter had been referred to the coroner.

Video footage of Bennett has emerged online showing him getting ready to take part in a motorbike ride with several other riders.

In one clip, the group are outside a petrol station on Quay St, in downtown Auckland, getting ready to head off.

Bennett can be seen picking up his helmet and fastening it before hopping on to his bike.

Police attend the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident on the Dairy Flat Highway. Photo / Dean Purcell

Last November, Bennett posted a photo of his new motorcycle licence; clearly excited to get it.

He told fans: "My new licence photo, finally got my full bike licence! I didn't know I was getting a new pic so I had no time to think up something, this will do for now. Time to get a Harley now.''

Bennett, of Whangaparaoa, has a huge following of fans on social media sites.

He has up to 204,000 followers on his Instagram page and a quarter of a million on Facebook - and numerous tributes have been posted on both sites already.

The amateur stuntsman and comedian is hugely popular with Kiwis and also has an international following; with his videos attracting comments from fans from all around the world.

In 2015, he was found guilty of causing a criminal nuisance after video footage surfaced of him "surfing'' on a car as it went over the Auckland Harbour Bridge in 2013.

The car-surfing video - which went viral on social media and featured on international news sites - shows a man climbing out of the vehicle's passenger-side window and precariously clinging to the Reliable Cabs sign on the roof of the car.

Bennett's beer brand 'Dangers Beer' was pulled from the shelves of a major New Zealand supermarket chain, following a backlash online.

Waitakere crash

Police have confirmed there has been a separate fatal motorcycle accident on Mcentee Rd in Waitakere.

The rider, a man in his 60s, died at the scene, police said.

St John said two ambulance vehicles attended the scene at 3.16pm.

A second motorcycle crash occurred on Mcentee Rd in Waitakere. Photo / Google

Diversions are in place.

A resident on Mcentee Rd said she had had to take a longer route home this afternoon because of the diversion.

She did not know anything about the crash, but said: "There are lots of lights and sirens at the moment''.

The serious crash unit is investigating both incidents.