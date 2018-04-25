Two people who suffered life-threatening injuries in a car crash north of Whangarei had to be cut free by firefighters.

The accident happened on State Highway 1, about 1.5km north of Hikurangi, around 7.50am yesterday, reducing traffic down to one lane for three hours.

The two vehicles that collided were both badly mangled in the collision.

Fire crews from Hikurangi and Whangarei, and the police Serious Crash Unit attended the scene.

Acting Sergeant Mike Greenwood said two men in the southbound Volkswagen Polo suffered life-threatening injuries while two females in a northbound car suffered moderate injuries.

All four were transported to Whangarei Hospital.

Greenwood said the northbound car was from Auckland but police could not confirm initially where the other car or its occupants were from.

"We had to close one lane because of the highway not being overly busy."

A Pete's Towing truck towed both cars away while workers from Fulton Hogan cleared the road of debris before it was reopened about 11am.

The police Serious Crash Unit is investigating the collision.