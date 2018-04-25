A bearded man has been caught on security video footage stealing what appears to be underwear from a washing line.

Waikato police have released the CCTV footage in the hope someone will recognise him and come forward.

"Have some CCTV footage of a crook here,'' the post says.

"Have a good look and see if you recognise the person. Would be awesome to get to him before he does this to someone else.''

A police spokeswoman confirmed that the man in the video is also wanted in relation to the burglary of a car.

The footage - recorded on Friday, April 6, after midnight - shows the burglar approaching the clothesline, which has several items on it, before shining a torch towards it.

He ducks under a few whites before setting his sights on what appears to be a pair of underwear.

He unclips the delicates and carefully places them inside a bag before walking away.

Some members of the public noted it appears the man is wearing woman's shoes.

Can you help? Call Waikato Police: 07 858 6200