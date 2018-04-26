The Government has been accused of turning its back on Northland by ruling out four-laning State Highway 1 south of Whangarei.

But Transport Minister Phil Twyford says the road is dangerous in parts, needs a lot of work done and will be improved.

Earlier this month, the Government said it would not continue with a proposal by the previous Government to four-lane SH1 south of Whangarei.

National has accused the Government of turning its back on Northland with the move. Transport spokesman Jami-Lee Ross said a four-lane highway had been prioritised by the previous Government because it was a gateway to Northland.

"Phil Twyford has washed his hands of the project. He's saying a few extra passing lanes and some barriers would be enough," Ross said.

Whangarei MP Dr Shane Reti said Northlanders would be very disappointed with the cancellation of the four-lane highway between Warkworth and Whangarei.

Every Northland mayor and Northland's two general electorate MPs supported the highway. Despite this, the Government has ignored Northland's elected representatives and the will of the people, Reti said.

Bill Shepherd, chairman of Northland Regional Council, along with Whangarei District Council Mayor Sheryl Mai, Far North District Council Mayor John Carter, Kaipara Mayor Jason Smith, Regional Transport Committee chairman John Bain, and WDC CEO Rob Furlong in his role as chairman of the Northland Transportation Alliance met the Minister earlier this month.

Twyford said there was no question SH1 in Northland was dangerous in parts and it would still be improved.

"It is an economic lifeline for the North and the road is dangerous in parts and needs a lot of work done on it. There's no question about that. We talked [with the mayors] about the road in detail. Work will continue on SH1. It must be improved and it will," Twyford said.

Shepherd said the delegation wanted to express concern over the direction the Government was taking on their roading strategy and heading away from four-lane highways.

"He was clear he could not promise us a four-lane highway under the Government priorities. We're disappointed about that."

Earlier this month, the Government announced a notoriously dangerous intersection on SH1 just south of Whangarei - the Loop Rd intersection of SH1 and SH15 - would get a roundabout and other work designed to improve road safety.