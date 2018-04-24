Firefighters are attempting to free two people from the wreckage of their vehicles following a two-car crash on State Highway 1 north of Whangarei, police say.

The two vehicles collided about 1.5km north of Hikurangi just before 8am, a police spokeswoman said.

Fire and Emergency NZ had reported that three people were seriously injured and "the rest" had minor injuries, she said.

The NZTA said lanes were blocked in both directions after the crash and warned drivers to avoid the area or delay their journeys if possible.

